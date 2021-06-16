Gov. Abbott shares more about plans for his border wall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to deliver more details Wednesday about his proposed border wall on the southern border between Texas and Mexico.

Abbott will speak at 3 p.m. from the Texas Capitol building, and he’s expected to elaborate on comments he made on the podcast “Ruthless,” saying he plans to ask for donations to help fund the border wall project started by former President Donald Trump.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” Abbott said on the podcast.

He first announced plans for the wall during a June 10 meeting in Del Rio, and during that meeting he also said the state will pledge $1 billion toward border security initiatives. He said he plans to form a task force on border and homeland security that will meet every two weeks to discuss ways to secure the border.

Abbott said during the meeting he wants to “work with local officials to arrest anyone who enters our state illegally and is found trespassing against them,” and that there needs to be more jail space available because “we will be arresting a lot more people in the future,” he said.

Those comments came after he told FOX News’ Sean Hannity that he wanted to “arrest everybody coming across the border.”