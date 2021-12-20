RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press conference in Rio Grande City, Texas debuting border wall construction.
Abbott will be joined by state officials, including Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Tracy Norris, TMD Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis, Texas Facilities Commission Executive Director Mike Novak, State Senator Kelly Hancock, Representatives James White, and Ryan Guillen, and Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes.