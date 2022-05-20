DALLAS (KDAF) — I ain’t happy, I’m feeling glad. I got sunshine in a bag.

Gorillaz has announced a new U.S. tour beginning in September with a show in Seattle, Washington. The group will be performing shows across the nation until October.

According to their official tour schedule, the group will be in North Texas in early October. On Oct. 1, they will be performing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets are available now with prices ranging from $50 to $674.

