UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Google is honoring one of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting by showcasing her art submission.

Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10, was one of 19 kids who were shot and killed in their classroom at Robb Elementary in late May.

Alithia’s family describes her as a “smart, talented, reliable, extremely loving young lady who dreamt of attending Art School in Paris.” Those words were written in her obituary. With a passion for art, the fourth grader sent in a submission for the 2022 Doodle for Google competition.

It’s an annual art contest open for students in grades kindergarten through 12. Students are invited to create their own work of art for the chance to have it featured on the home page of the search engine.

To honor Alithia and all of the victims, Google set up a page devoted to her artwork. The piece features a girl on the couch working with a ball of yarn, as a dog sits beside her. The word “Google” is in disguise with artwork and windows spelling out the search engine’s name. It’s something you would see as you open up a new search window.

The art is also captioned by Alithia. “I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art,” said the 10 year old.

US actor Matthew McConaughey holds a drawing by Alithia Ramirez, a 10 year old student who was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, while speaking during the daily briefing in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2022. – McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, has been meeting with Senators to discuss gun control reform following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey talked about Alithia’s talents while advocating for gun legislature on Capitol Hill in June. While at the podium, he held up a self portrait the girl created. It shows Alithia drawing with her friend in heaven looking down on her.