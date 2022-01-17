DALLAS (KDAF) — On what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, Google is doing a special tribute to her if you search her name.

If you search the late comedian’s name, you’ll be greeted with rose petals falling at the top of your screen and a message, “Thank you for being a friend. 1922-2021.”

(Courtesy: Google)

Now, the time has come to put the #BettyWhiteChallenge into action. On social media following the legend’s passing, a challenge rose to honor her by helping animals at rescues or shelters in your area.

The message circulated to many and requested people honor her by donating $5 in her name to local animal rescues/shelters.