DALLAS (KDAF) — As the world says goodbye to Valentine’s Day, Feb. 15 enters the picture and along with it, Singles Awareness Day for those who aren’t coupled up.

SAD is about loving oneself and celebrating that love! Although that’s the focus, not everyone is excited about being single. According to a survey from National Today, both men and women dislike being single, however, men are more prone to want a partner than women are.

National Today also shared some SAD activities for everyone looking to make the best of the day.

Practice self-care

Take a solo trip

Attend a speed dating event

There are many ways singles can look to make the best out of their Tuesday with or without celebrating SAD. Without a significant other to focus on you can strengthen relationships with your friends, family and coworkers. Maybe make some personal goals and strategize how to best achieve them until next Feb. 15.