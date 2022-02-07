DALLAS (KDAF) — Travelers near, far and abroad rejoice, Air France has announced that in late March it will be returning to Dallas. This move comes as the airline continues its gradual increase in service to the U.S. which is its leading long-haul destination in terms of seat capacity.

Air France will increase its service from 11 U.S. cities to 14 in the summer of 2022. Beginning March 27, Air France is resuming flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Dallas with up to five flights a week. This adds Dallas to the list of 14 destinations in the U.S. Air France is taking a focus on for the summer season (April through October).

List of 14 cities for Air France’s summer travel season

Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

Minneapolis

New York (JFK)

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington D.C.

This change calls for a quick note on some things to remember when booking with Air France, “Frequencies, operating days, flight schedules and fares can be consulted on airfrance.com. This flight schedule is subject to change according to travel restrictions. Before travelling, Air France invites its customers to check the travel restrictions and documents required on arrival at their destination. For more information, go to airfrance.traveldoc.aero.”