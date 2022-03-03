DALLAS (KDAF) — Golden Chick is bringing back a fan favorite just in time for Lent!

The franchise says they will be serving butterfly shrimp from now until April 24. Butterfly shrimp will be available in two combo meals, with Southern-fried catfish pieces or Golden Tenders, but they can also be purchased on their own.

“When thinking of menu items to enjoy during Lent, we knew that our Butterfly Shrimp set us apart from other fast-casual restaurants and offers an alternative to fish sandwiches,” J. Sullivan, Golden Chick’s executive chef, said in a news release. “With this addition to our menu items, we enjoy delivering on our Golden Chick mission to serve delicious food that customers know exactly what they’re eating – zero mystery meat and always true ingredients.”

Butterfly shrimp was first introduced to Golden Chick’s Lenten menu in 2020 and was met with praise from customers.

Customers can sample three Butterfly Shrimp with a side of cocktail sauce for $2.49 or 20 shrimp for $14.99. Only through the Golden Chick app customers may order two seafood combos and receive a three-piece Butterfly Shrimp sample for free.