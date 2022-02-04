MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Instead of a snowman, an artist brought a knee-high cube of gold to Central Park on Wednesday.
The 410-pound Castello CUBE had its own security detail. Artist Niclas Castello made it out of 24-carat gold. The cube, which took more than 4,500 hours of work to create, is reportedly worth $11.7 million.
Castello hyped up New Yorkers and tourists alike before the presentation with a truck displaying the cube’s coordinates. It also served as promotion for the Castello Coin, an NFT set to launch later in February.
Check out some photos of the golden cube below:
“As physical brand ambassador, the artwork will constitute a bridge between the traditional and the virtual world,” the team behind the cube said in a press release.