DALLAS (KDAF) — The American Red Cross has partnered up with the NFL for National Blood Donor Month to give football fans and donors a chance to give blood and get a chance for a trip to the Super Bowl.

From Jan. 1 – 31, blood donors will be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California. The Red Cross says blood supply is at historically low levels and is in great need of donors.

The winner and a guest will be given a unique opportunity to experience SoFi Stadium’s first Super Bowl. The package includes two tickets, entry to the official NFL tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl experience, round-trip airfare, a three-night stay, and a $500 gift card for expenses.

On top of that, donors will also be entered to win a ‘Big Game at Home’ package to enjoy the Super Bowl from home. “This home theater package includes a smart, short-throw laser projector; projector screen; sound bar; subwoofer; gift card for tech support with installation and a $500 e-gift card to put toward food and fun!”