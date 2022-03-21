GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 7-year-old girl in Grand Rapids is hosting an event Sunday to show support to the people of Ukraine.

“Ukraine is being harmed and we need to calm them down, and I just wish that Russia wasn’t harming them and that’s why I’m here,” Brooklyn Eiland said.

She had an idea to send messages of love to Ukrainians who have been displaced because of the invasion.

Brooklyn is driven by her passion to help a country devastated by weeks of attacks. She heard about what those families were going through and was adamant about providing some relief.

“I just knew that people would like this, so that’s why I did it and followed my heart,” she said.

Brooklyn has invited friends in her community to help write cards and draw pictures of support, but they’re not the only people she’s reached out to.

“She also wrote a letter to the president and vice president to encourage them to also care and take action in a thoughtful way, and she also had a conversation at her school,” Denise Kingdomgrier said. “No one is driving this. No one is feeding her words. This is what God has put into her heart and she is sure about it and she is called and we are grateful to be part of that.”

Kingdomgrier is the pastor of mobilization and renewal at Mars Hill Bible Church in Grandville. She’s helping Brooklyn and the other kids host a rally.

“We have children who are going to be prepared to pray. We have children who are going to manage the card table,” she said.

Brooklyn believes she’s not too young to care about this crisis and will not let anyone stop her from pursuing her dream of doing what she can to help this country.

“Anybody that puts their heart to something that they want to do they can do it,” she said.

Brooklyn’s message to the Ukrainians. (March 19, 2022)

Kingdomgrier is excited to work with the youth to host the event. She believes they should also be empowered to be their best selves no matter how old they are.

“We are often sort of waiting on them to become adults to do things like this. But if we are attentive and watchful and good Bible reading folks. We realize that God uses them at young ages and it catapults them into adults,” she said.

The cards will be hand delivered to Romania next week. It’s where thousands of Ukrainians are seeking shelter. Brooklyn hopes parents will bring their kids out to send these messages of hope and peace.

“You should join us because it’s about showing love to others,” she said.

The group will write cards, pray and release lanterns at Martin Luther King Park, located at 1200 Martin Luther King Jr. St. (formerly Franklin St.) SE, on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.