Get your preview of Yuengling beer at select locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — Yuengling beer will officially be sold in Texas grocery stores and liquor stores on Aug. 23, but you can still get yourself a sip at select locations.
According to an article in The Dallas Morning News, here are the following places you can get a taste of the highly sought after beer:
- Katy Trail Ice House in Uptown Dallas
- Sfereco restaurant in Lewisville
- Time Out Cafe Sports
- Lakewood Growler
- Bluffview Growler
- Scout in Downtown Dallas
- The Dixie Kitchen in College Station
- El Arroyo in Arlington
- Bedford Ice House
- BoomerJack’s
- Sidecar Social in Addison
- Uptown Pub in Dallas
- ArtPark in West Dallas
- Twin Peaks