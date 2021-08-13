Get your preview of Yuengling beer at select locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — Yuengling beer will officially be sold in Texas grocery stores and liquor stores on Aug. 23, but you can still get yourself a sip at select locations.

According to an article in The Dallas Morning News, here are the following places you can get a taste of the highly sought after beer:

  • Katy Trail Ice House in Uptown Dallas
  • Sfereco restaurant in Lewisville
  • Time Out Cafe Sports
  • Lakewood Growler
  • Bluffview Growler
  • Scout in Downtown Dallas
  • The Dixie Kitchen in College Station
  • El Arroyo in Arlington
  • Bedford Ice House
  • BoomerJack’s
  • Sidecar Social in Addison
  • Uptown Pub in Dallas
  • ArtPark in West Dallas
  • Twin Peaks

