Get your preview of Yuengling beer at select locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — Yuengling beer will officially be sold in Texas grocery stores and liquor stores on Aug. 23, but you can still get yourself a sip at select locations.

According to an article in The Dallas Morning News, here are the following places you can get a taste of the highly sought after beer:

Katy Trail Ice House in Uptown Dallas

Sfereco restaurant in Lewisville

Time Out Cafe Sports

Lakewood Growler

Bluffview Growler

Scout in Downtown Dallas

The Dixie Kitchen in College Station

El Arroyo in Arlington

Bedford Ice House

BoomerJack’s

Sidecar Social in Addison

Uptown Pub in Dallas

ArtPark in West Dallas

Twin Peaks