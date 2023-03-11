Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Texas using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#25. University of Texas – Tyler

– Acceptance rate: 92%

– Net price: $11,658

– Enrollment: 4,834 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A-

— Campus food grade: A-

— Value grade: B+

#24. Stephen F. Austin State University

– Acceptance rate: 76%

– Net price: $12,649

– Enrollment: 8,882 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Party grade: A

— Student life grade: A-

— Value grade: B+

#23. Texas State University

– Acceptance rate: 85%

– Net price: $13,750

– Enrollment: 26,536 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Party grade: A+

— Campus grade: A

— Campus food grade: A

#22. University of the Incarnate Word

– Acceptance rate: 97%

– Net price: $23,041

– Enrollment: 3,916 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A

— Location grade: A

— Campus grade: A-

#21. St. Mary’s University

– Acceptance rate: 85%

– Net price: $18,827

– Enrollment: 2,037 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A-

— Professors grade: A-

— Campus food grade: B+

#20. University of Texas – Arlington

– Acceptance rate: 88%

– Net price: $15,220

– Enrollment: 19,770 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A+

— Value grade: A-

— Professors grade: A-

#19. University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley

– Acceptance rate: 82%

– Net price: $4,419

– Enrollment: 21,292 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Campus food grade: A

— Value grade: A-

— Campus grade: A-

#18. Lubbock Christian University

– Acceptance rate: 97%

– Net price: $24,745

– Enrollment: 1,156 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Dorms grade: A

— Student life grade: A

— Campus grade: A-

#17. University of North Texas

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $13,781

– Enrollment: 26,353 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Campus food grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A

— Party grade: A

#16. University of St. Thomas – Texas

– Acceptance rate: 96%

– Net price: $19,940

– Enrollment: 1,968 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Location grade: A+

— Student life grade: A

— Value grade: A-

#15. Abilene Christian University

– Acceptance rate: 63%

– Net price: $28,725

– Enrollment: 3,297 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Diversity grade: A-

— Athletics grade: A-

— Dorms grade: A-

#14. LeTourneau University

– Acceptance rate: 56%

– Net price: $25,661

– Enrollment: 1,373 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Dorms grade: A

— Safety grade: A

— Academics grade: A-

#13. University of Dallas

– Acceptance rate: 54%

– Net price: $27,450

– Enrollment: 1,424 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Academics grade: A-

— Value grade: B+

— Diversity grade: B+

#12. West Texas A&M University

– Acceptance rate: 58%

– Net price: $13,105

– Enrollment: 5,621 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Diversity grade: A-

— Campus grade: A-

— Student life grade: A-

#11. Hallmark University

– Acceptance rate: 41%

– Net price: $9,887

– Enrollment: 929 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Safety grade: A

— Academics grade: A-

— Campus grade: A-

#10. University of Houston

– Acceptance rate: 63%

– Net price: $14,480

– Enrollment: 28,966 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Diversity grade: A

— Athletics grade: A

— Professors grade: A

#9. University of Texas – Dallas

– Acceptance rate: 79%

– Net price: $11,185

– Enrollment: 17,979 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Diversity grade: A

— Academics grade: A-

— Value grade: A-

#8. Baylor University

– Acceptance rate: 68%

– Net price: $40,133

– Enrollment: 14,145 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Athletics grade: A+

— Academics grade: A

— Student life grade: A

#7. Texas Tech University

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $15,452

– Enrollment: 29,010 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Party grade: A+

— Student life grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A

#6. Texas Christian University

– Acceptance rate: 48%

– Net price: $40,220

– Enrollment: 9,448 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Campus grade: A+

— Dorms grade: A+

— Student life grade: A+

#5. Trinity University

– Acceptance rate: 34%

– Net price: $31,141

– Enrollment: 2,471 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Academics grade: A+

— Value grade: A

— Diversity grade: A

#4. Southern Methodist University

– Acceptance rate: 53%

– Net price: $41,444

– Enrollment: 6,616 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Campus grade: A+

— Party grade: A+

#3. Texas A&M University

– Acceptance rate: 63%

– Net price: $19,906

– Enrollment: 49,442 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Athletics grade: A+

— Professors grade: A+

— Student life grade: A+

#2. University of Texas – Austin

– Acceptance rate: 32%

– Net price: $16,892

– Enrollment: 37,404 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Athletics grade: A+

— Party grade: A+

#1. Rice University

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Net price: $19,215

– Enrollment: 4,150 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Value grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A+