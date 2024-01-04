DALLAS (KDAF) — Music is no stranger to DFW and the concert lineup for this year so far is EPIC.

Dallas will be filled with many music legends this year, and the list of artists are some you definitely don’t want to miss.

From Madonna to Nicki Minaj, here are some of the names of artists coming to DFW.

JANUARY

Elvis Costello and the Imposters
Jan. 19 – Majestic Theatre

Rebirth Brass Band
Jan. 19 – Kessler Theater

FEBRUARY

Oliver Tree
Feb 4 & 5 – South Side Ballroom

Cold War Kids
Feb. 16 & 17 – House of Blues

Grace Potter
Feb. 17 – Granada Theater

MARCH

Olivia Rodrigo
March 1 – American Airlines Center

Madonna
March 24 – American Airlines Center

Jon Batiste
March 26 – Winspear Opera House

APRIL

Hozier and Allison Russell
April 28 – Dos Equis Pavilion

Rhiannon Giddens
April 30 – Longhorn Ballroom

MAY

Foo Fighters
May 1 – Dos Equis Pavilion

Cold War Kids
May 3 & 4 – American Airlines Center

Nicki Minaj
May 11- American Airlines