DALLAS (KDAF) — Music is no stranger to DFW and the concert lineup for this year so far is EPIC.

Dallas will be filled with many music legends this year, and the list of artists are some you definitely don’t want to miss.

From Madonna to Nicki Minaj, here are some of the names of artists coming to DFW.

JANUARY Elvis Costello and the Imposters

Jan. 19 – Majestic Theatre Rebirth Brass Band

Jan. 19 – Kessler Theater FEBRUARY Oliver Tree

Feb 4 & 5 – South Side Ballroom Cold War Kids

Feb. 16 & 17 – House of Blues Grace Potter

Feb. 17 – Granada Theater MARCH Olivia Rodrigo

March 1 – American Airlines Center Madonna

March 24 – American Airlines Center Jon Batiste

March 26 – Winspear Opera House APRIL Hozier and Allison Russell

April 28 – Dos Equis Pavilion Rhiannon Giddens

April 30 – Longhorn Ballroom MAY Foo Fighters

May 1 – Dos Equis Pavilion Cold War Kids

May 3 & 4 – American Airlines Center Nicki Minaj

May 11- American Airlines