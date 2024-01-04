DALLAS (KDAF) — Music is no stranger to DFW and the concert lineup for this year so far is EPIC.
Dallas will be filled with many music legends this year, and the list of artists are some you definitely don’t want to miss.
From Madonna to Nicki Minaj, here are some of the names of artists coming to DFW.
JANUARY
Elvis Costello and the Imposters
Jan. 19 – Majestic Theatre
Rebirth Brass Band
Jan. 19 – Kessler Theater
FEBRUARY
Oliver Tree
Feb 4 & 5 – South Side Ballroom
Cold War Kids
Feb. 16 & 17 – House of Blues
Grace Potter
Feb. 17 – Granada Theater
MARCH
Olivia Rodrigo
March 1 – American Airlines Center
Madonna
March 24 – American Airlines Center
Jon Batiste
March 26 – Winspear Opera House
APRIL
Hozier and Allison Russell
April 28 – Dos Equis Pavilion
Rhiannon Giddens
April 30 – Longhorn Ballroom
MAY
Foo Fighters
May 1 – Dos Equis Pavilion
Cold War Kids
May 3 & 4 – American Airlines Center
Nicki Minaj
May 11- American Airlines