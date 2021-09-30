Get crafty at the 2021 Texas Pinners Conference

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The 2021 Texas Pinners Conference will take place on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.

Conference attendees will be able to learn new crafting techniques, create cool items and connect with people from around the country.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 2. General admission is $10 and children eight years old and younger get in for free.

“The event combines hands-on classes with vendor shopping booths, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn new skills, shop the latest trends, and create finished products,” says co-founder Roxanne Bennett. “You can customize your day based on the classes you choose to attend and crafts you choose to create. Get ready for some fun!”