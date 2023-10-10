The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab a New York style bagel at Dan’s Bagels, where sourdough bagels are made fresh, from scratch, every day, in their Trophy Club kitchen.

Choose the type of bagel, including all-time favorites like chocolate chip, jalapeno cheddar or blueberry — or try out a rainbow bagel. Top it off with a wide variety of cream cheese flavors, lox, eggs, and other delicious additions.

Dan’s Bagels is open Tuesday to Saturday from 7 A.M. to 1 P.M., or until sold out.