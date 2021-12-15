SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia man was accidentally shot dead inside his home on Dec. 5 by a child just under 2 years old, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said Tuesday.

Minter said the toddler found the gun and fatally shot Walters, but would not disclose further details per the family’s request for privacy. The department said the man’s family members were there when it happened.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Dustin Walters was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“We grieve along with the Walters family,” Minter said Tuesday. “As a parent, I cannot imagine what this family is going through or will continue to go through in the coming years.

“What we want to make sure now is that parents are aware that although rare, these incidents can happen with tragic results. Please take this seriously and take the steps to ensure that you and your family members are safe.”

Savannah police urged gun owners to lock up their weapons and visit the department’s headquarters or their local precinct for a free gun lock.

“This amplifies our need for gun safety,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.