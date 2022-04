DALLAS (KDAF) — Garth Brooks fans, listen up! The iconic country musician is coming to Arlington in July.

On his official Twitter page, Brooks announced he will be performing at AT&T Stadium as a part of his Stadium Tour on July 30 at 7 p.m.

Now before you get too excited, tickets are not on sale yet; however, they will be soon. You can get your tickets starting at 10 a.m. on April 15. To get your ticket, go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.