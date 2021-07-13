Garland firefighters return from building collapse in Florida

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Two Garland firefighters just returned from the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

At this time 94 people have been reported dead and 22 have been reported missing.

Capt. JD Schulgen and Lt. Matt Brawner of Garland’s Fire Station 6 are part of the peer support program. The department has a team of 14 firefighters who are trained to respond to high-stress events and offer support to fellow firefighters.

They joined our show to talk to our crew about their experience.