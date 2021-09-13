HS Football Showdown: Broncos vs. Bobcats
Gardening can have a positive effect on your mental health

DON’T HAVE A MELTDOWN MONDAY — With Gardenuity, corporate businesses made gardening a crucial employee wellness benefit during the pandemic.

Gardenuity is a Dallas-based experiential gardening company delivering customized container gardens and personalized gardening experiences to consumers and businesses across the country.

Their mission is to grow healthier communities by making gardens and gardening experiences accessible to everyone.

Donna Letier, co-founder and CEO of Gardenuity, joined our show to talk more about Gardenuity and how gardening can positively affect your mental health.

