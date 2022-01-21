DALLAS (KDAF) – Praise Dale! Texas Motor Speedway shares pictures of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s most iconic moments at the speedway during his historic career.

The driver is set to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Courtesy: Texas Motor Speedway

