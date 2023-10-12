DALLAS (KDAF) —We’ve all sat in front of our TV’s and thought about going on a game show at least once right? Well, this spot in Farmers Branch is getting us as close to a game show as possible.

Game Show Battle Rooms is a great place for a fun group outing. The concept was created to make guests feel like they are inside a few of their favorite game shows, but in the privacy of their group.

While experiences like this can come from board games in the comfort of your home, there is nothing that can compare to the experience you are given at Game Show Battle Rooms. There must be a minimum of 8 people in your group to play, each game show will include a host and a producer to help upgrade that experience.

Some of the games you can expect to play here are similar to those in ‘The Price is Right’, ‘Family Feud’, “Wheel of Fortune’ and more!

What’s the prize you ask? Well, you might not win a brand new car or a trip to Hawaii, you actually win the ultimate gift here… Bragging rights! Of course, along with being admitted to their ‘Wall of Champions’ where the winning team gets to pose with a shiny trophy!

To book your show, visit their website.