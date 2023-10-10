DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — Eating at Sadelle’s is like sitting down to that dream brunch you’ve been seeing on your Instagram feed – but their experience doesn’t stop after brunch. The Highland Park eatery combines some of the biggest names in the restaurant game, the freshest ingredients with an elegant tea party-like ambience.

Sadelle’s has you and your friends covered from brunch to dinner.

“What we do here is try to provide something to everybody,” Mario Carbone of Carbone Fine Food and a founding partner of Sadelle’s parent company Major Food Group, said. “You can come in, sit down in the main dining room and have a festival of breakfast, lunch and dinner. “It’s really modeled after the great bakeries, pastry shops and cafes of Europe.”

Much like Sadelle’s interior design, all of their food is extravagant, offering decadent versions of nostalgic favorites.

Everything at Sadelle’s, including their famous French toast, is served with a bit of fanfare.

While you and your friends can have yourselves the booziest and tastiest brunch in town, their kitchen and market don’t close until 9 p.m..

“We’re making the best French toast, eggs, maybe there’s some caviar on it if you’re going for it that day,” Carbone said. Even the simple things like French toast, eggs, salmon – it’s all done with a bit of fanfare.”

“Also, a nice burger and steak, bottle of red wine, rotisserie chicken – take it home to feed the kids,” Carbone said. “We’re here for everybody.”

Start your day with a breakfast sandwich and a latte, end the day with steak and a glass of wine at Sadelle’s.

Learn more about their brunch options, their market, coffee shop and more here.