DALLAS(KDAF)—Prince Lebanese Grill has been a family-run business since 1989, and Fun on the Run with Yolonda experienced Chef Azziz Kobty behind the grill.

The sizzling lamb and beef is an undeniable draw, and the toppings of shawarma and tabouli, and homemade hummus make it even better.

Azziz shared his obligation to continue the family tradition with Yolonda after his father’s passing. He works hard to ensure that the restaurant’s menu keeps the same flavor and essence as when his father was in charge.

Every customer that walks through the door is treated like family, and it’s no wonder Prince Lebanese Grill has been around for so long.

Check out some of their signature dishes below and make sure to stop by and visit. If you visit, tell them Yolonda sent ya!