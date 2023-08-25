DALLAS (KDAF) — Living with a peanut allergy often means saying no to delicious treats – not at Sugar & Sage Bakery. The new addition to the Dallas convection scene is a tribute to Ashley Sage – the 16-year-old co-Founder of Sugar & Sage with a severe peanut allergy. Ashley and her mother Alison Sage set out to provide delicious, scratch-made baked goods that even folks with peanut allergies can enjoy.

“We are a nut-free bakery that she can come into and eat whatever she desires,” Sugar & Sage Executive Chef Jill Bates said.

While the bakery is not yet nut-free certified, getting certified is in their gameplan – they recently opened this past March.

Each item they serve starts from scratch. Bakers roll their own dough and assemble the beautiful scones, cinnamon rolls, danishes and other baked works of art customers see in the display case.

“We’re an approachable, simple, clean, everything house-made kind of bakery,” Chef Bates said. “Ingredients make us who we are. We have to use the good butter – we use a French butter that’s 82 percent, we use King Arthur flour. You have to use good ingredients to make a good ingredient.”

Sugar & Sage also serves Noble Coyote coffee – a Dallas-local roaster. Using that product, baristas make lattes, cappuccinos, nitro cold brew and an assortment of other drinks.

Learn more about the story behind Sugar & Sage in our full story above.