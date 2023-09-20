DALLAS (KDAF) — In North Dallas, 360 Brunch House beckons brunch lovers with innovative delights. Dive into a Lobster Omelette, savor Lamb Chops and Waffles, and witness the Flaming Whiskey Pancakes.

Classic Chicken and Waffles come with a spicy twist, and the Exotini bursts with flavor, complete with a delightful bubble. What makes it even better?

Their coffee proceeds go to building schools in need. “Honestly, all our coffee is nonprofit. It goes to building schools in Nicaragua, that’s amazing, and third-world countries, ” Co-Owner, Nick Elezi said.

Despite pandemic challenges, the community’s unwavering support keeps this vibrant spot alive, offering a brunch experience that blends tradition with innovation, all in a neon-pink paradise.

In a conversation with Nick, we learn about the challenges 360 Brunch House faced during the pandemic. However, their dedication, combined with the unwavering support of their loyal customers and the community, propelled them forward. Today, the restaurant stands as a symbol of resilience and community spirit.

“Honestly, we’re really proud of what we created and we were able to push through, but we definitely can do it without the support of our customers, their loyalty and honestly, the whole community, especially out in Mansfield, pulled through and helped us out. The support was just unbelievable. I love it,” Elezi said.

If you’re a brunch enthusiast seeking an unforgettable experience that marries tradition with innovation, make your way to 360 Brunch House in North Dallas.

Watch the full interview above.