DALLAS (KDAF) — I absolutely love it when I get a chance to try a new restaurant in DFW.

When I found out we were going to a place called Dough Bro’s, I could not wait to sit down from just the name alone. Dough Bro’s Italian Kitchen sits in the heart of Plano, and is serving modern versions of your favorite classic dishes. Owner Derek Pope pulled me in the kitchen to learn a few things when it comes to Italian classics.

For starters, the Bruschetta was amazing, made with fresh tomato and basil, buffalo mozzarella balsamic reduction served with toasted crostini. Next up, was the Baked Ziti with just the right amount of beef and noodles layered with sausage rose sauce mozzarella ricotta parmesan parsley and basil. I honestly have to say I was really looking forward to the good old fashion spaghetti and meatballs. It was the perfect blend of marinara, noodles parmesan and parsley.

Last up on the menu, there’s nothing like creating your own pizza from the finest fresh local ingredients. So, I tried the “Bro Pizza”. It’s loaded with pepperoni, ham, bacon, and sausage topped off with a parmesan and mozzarella mix. What can I tell ya’, it was a great afternoon of hanging in the kitchen. If you’d like to drop into this family owned spot that’s serving up the freshest menu of classic dishes, check out their menu here.