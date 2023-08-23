DALLAS (KDAF) — In Texas, we’re more than familiar with snow cones – but there’s a big difference between a snow cone and authentic shaved ice.

Virnelene and Matthew Reynolds are co-owners of Aloha Dreamers Shave Ice and are native Texans. In 2020, they fulfilled their dream of moving to Hawaii and start their own shave ice business. To make sure they were doing it right, the Reynolds’ studied the way the authentic shave ice pros created theirs. They’ve since brought what they learned back to North Texas, sharing with their ohana back home.

“We island hopped and tried different shave ice spots,” Virnelene Reynolds said.

“In Maui, Ululani’s was the absolute best we ever had,” Matthew Reynolds said. “I studied, researched and watched videos on them, trying to replicate exactly the way they were doing things.”

Rather than snow cones, which are primarily chunks of ice with flavored syrups that often fall to the bottom of the cone, Hawaiian Shave Ice is finely shaved ice that allows the syrup to stay in the ice longer – making for a flavorful bite from start to finish.

“There’s a technique to it,” Matthew Reynolds said. “It adheres to the ice and stays from top to bottom throughout your entire eating process.”

You can learn more about the art that is Aloha Dreamers Shave Ice in the story above!

The Aloha Dreamers operate out of their food truck in Watauga, TX – often parked outside of Coco Shrimp. You can also often find them at Meadowmere Park in Grapevine on the weekends! You can book the Aloha Dreamers for your next party via their Instagram account.