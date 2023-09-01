For those who love makeup and getting glam, wouldn’t it be so nice to wake up with already beautifully done eyelashes? Stephanie Mendez is taking us the lash pros who can save us time when getting ready.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Lash extensions not only can be a bit intimidating for first timers but can come with tons of questions!

The Lash Lounge in Dallas – Park Cities is here to answer all of our concerns. This staff is trained to use some of the industry’s cleanest, professional and safes techniques to help those wanting to achieve a fuller lash look.

Stephanie Summers is the owner of the Park Cities location of The Lash Lounge and says she strives to make every customer feel comfortable when they walk in that door. Guests are greeted with a form they must fill out that allows the team to understand any concerns they may have to attend to. Once cleared, they enter the beautiful room where they can lay in comfy lash beds, get cozied up with a blanket and fall asleep while the pros handle the rest! Some of the services offered include lash extensions, fills, lash lifts and tints, eyebrow tints, eyebrow threading and lamination.

Summers explains some of the frequently asked questions in this segment and tips that will help ease the nerves of getting these services for the first time. However, the ultimate goal here is to make every guest walks in already feeling beautiful, but then leaving feeling like their ultimate best self!