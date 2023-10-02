DALLAS (KDAF) — Barrel & Bones are known for pushing the boundaries of traditional barbeque and adding new culinary styles to their smoked meats, one batch at a time.

Yolanda Williams met with Omar Adame, culinary director of Barrel & Bones, to learn the secret behind their in-house ribs, a process that normally takes 5 days from start to finish. From brown sugar to paprika, check out the recipe for their flavorful smoked meat.

“It’s just an art, I love it,” Adame said. “I love doing it low and slow and one batch at a time.”

Check out more from Barrel & Bones here.

