DALLAS (KDAF) — You know, it’s hard to train a pet! Imagine trying to get them to act in a movie!

Backstage OL’s Dave Morales sat down with Director Josh Greenbaum to talk about his new movie.

Greenbaum explains that making the movie was no easy task.

“I’m gonna go make a movie where for, you know, 90% of the film is just four dogs on screen or more 40 dogs at times. And so, you know, it was very difficult, but I had an incredible team and my whole crew and my animal trainers and because 95% of the film is, is real dogs,” said Greenbaum.

Watch the full interview above.