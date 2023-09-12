DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a big fan of exotic snacks, sneakers and fashion, we have found the perfect place for you. Road Runnr’s Exotic Cereal Bar in Arlington offers a unique experience.

“I was in LA one time and I see the idea out there and I’m like, I’m gonna bring it back five years later. I always been into fashion. I grew up eating cereal too. So I put the two things together,” said JCorey Smith AKA Rapper, RoadRun CMoe.

Explore the different exotic cereal bar menu offerings, such as fruity pebbles and waffle-shaped shakes with various toppings and ice cream!

