DALLAS (KDAF) — Need to up your Instagram game? Dallas has tons of spots to get the most colorful backgrounds.

Here’s a specific one: how does 2,600 square feet of art with more than 10,000 LEDs, 2,000 balloons and 300 lbs of cotton candy sound?

That and more are available at Rainbow Vomit in Dallas. This interactive photography exhibit combines art with a unique, fun event space.

Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams gives us a behind-the-scenes look. For more information, visit rainbowvomit.com.