DALLAS (KDAF) — Audrey Hepburn is a cultural icon, and arguably one of her most recognizable roles is Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

If you love that movie and her role as much as we do, here is your opportunity to feel like a 1960s New York Socialite. You can now attend a Breakfast at Tiffany’s themed Tea at Hotel Crescent Court.

“Hello darling! Please join us for a fabulous afternoon tea party inspired by the iconic movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s in the Great Hall at Hotel Crescent Court! We’re serving a special New York breakfast-inspired menu of sandwiches, scones & desserts that will make you feel like you’re Holly Golightly looking through the Tiffany’s window,” their website states.

Yolonda Williams wanted to be a part of this experience and donned her fanciest clothes to attend a Breakfast at Tiffany’s themed Tea at Hotel Crescent Court.

Officials say selections include:

Avocado toast with fried quail egg

New York cheesecake bites

A blue box petit four

A selection of luxury DAMMANN Frères tea

For more information, click here.