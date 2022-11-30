SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET SPONSORED CONTENT — Trying to eat healthy during the holidays provides some tasty challenges. Joining us today is recipe developer TV personality and cookbook author, Chef Jessica Formicola who is teaming up with Sprouts Farmers Market to share some healthy holiday inspiration.

Is it really really possible to eat healthy during the holidays?

It totally is. The first thing you want to start with is the freshest ingredients possible. Whether you’re having a holiday meal, or you’re planning a big party, you can head to Sprouts Farmers Market. They offer a fresh, friendly take on grocery shopping, where exploration and discovery happened naturally, we have a great selection of healthy products that fit every single lifestyle.

Do you have any suggestions for a healthier version of the traditional dishes?

I do. No table is complete without a turkey right? We want to have that main dish, so Sprouts offers an organic free-range turkey with no antibiotics ever. They’re fresh. They’re never frozen. You can use them for roasting, brining, or this year, even air frying a turkey which is going to be a lot of fun. They always have unique finds and better options that bring a splash of goodness to any holiday occasion.

Do you have any time-saving suggestions for feeding a crowd that might be watching a little football game?

I like watching football too. I want to be on the couch too. So my top tip is to let Sprouts help you make it simple. They have these custom-made-to-order party trays. You can pick from veggies, meats, cheeses, hearty sandwiches, desserts, and more. This one has prosciutto, sweet and savory soft cheeses, hard cheeses, crackers, and my personal favorite is this truffle fondue.