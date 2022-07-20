DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing better than a cold, refreshing lemonade on a hot’s summer day and in Bishop Arts District, there is plenty to go around.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade has a more unique origin than your typical lemonade stand, getting its start on the island of Oahu.

According to their official website, this lemonade stop began its journey at farmer’s markets and night markets around Oahu, receiving praise from the local community.

Since then, growth has skyrocketed, with locations now on the mainland and internationally.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams wanted to know more so she chatted with Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade owner Nancy Taylor about bringing a piece of Hawaii to Texas.

If this all sounds enticing to you, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is located at 320 W Eighth St. They are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit their website.