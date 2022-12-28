DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the season of giving and who says you can’t give to yourself this holiday season?

If you are in need of a detox day Vita Drip and Wellness Spa in North Texas is the perfect place to do it.

Vita Drip and Wellness SP is technically a med spa that focuses on hydration and vitamin boosts.

“I have been a medical professional for more than 10 years. I realized that I hardly ever have time for myself and time for self-care in order to give my 100% to my patients and my family. With the help of my husband, we decided to come up with Vita Drip,” Sylvie Enoh, owner of Vita Drip, said.

They offer an oxygen bar where clients can get a 15-minute hydration boost to improve mood, sleep, stress and so much more. They also have IV Drips for vitamin boosts for preventative, hangovers, immunity boosts, sickness, etc.

Officials also offer aesthetic procedures such as Botox, and lip fillers, but they focus more on the Oxygen bar and IV Drips.

