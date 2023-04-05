DALLAS(KDAF)-WWE World Champ Rey, now inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, spoke with Inside DFW.

Known for his “high-flying” style, Rey Mysterio is a Luche Libre legend, WWE World Champion, and Cruiserweight champion.

For Rey, this year is extra special since he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In our conversation, he talked about seeing his son grow and his emotions during this time.

Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik Mysterio, is also a WWE Superstar and is famous for disrespecting and calling out his dad for being away from a lot of his life.

Rey Mysterio accepted the challenge to face his son at WrestleMania after much public disrespect and fought his son on Saturday, April 1st.

Rey Mysterio beat his son, Dominik Mysterio, in the first match of WrestleMania 39. Dominik tried to sneak in a steel chain while the referee was distracted, but Music artist, Bad Bunny grabbed it from the ring’s side.