DALLAS(KDAF)—This summer has already been a scorcher so we’re finding all the hottest spots to cool down.

Overlooking the Downtown Dallas skyline, Jade Waters Resort Pool at the Hilton Anatole is one of our incredible DFW staycation destinations.

Complete with a 630 ft. lazy river, waterslide, a swim-up bar, and a gourmet kitchen, the Jadewaters Resort Pool is an urban oasis for all guests – from adults to the kiddos.

Children and adults alike will love their two 180 ft. waterslides, offering a prime view of the Emerald City. If you and your friends are looking to spend the day in a cabana, they have luxurious options.

You can learn more about the Jadewaters Resort Pool experience here.