DALLAS(KDAF)—Vera Stewart started her career as a home economics teacher in the early 1980s. By the early 1990s, she had already shipped her first VeryVera cake.

This success was soon followed by the launching of her gourmet-to-go line, which sold casseroles and bread. In 2004, Vera opened a café in Augusta and launched the VeryVera cooking camp for children.

Now, Vera has just released her newest cookbook, Occasions, which has just hit the shelves. She stopped by CW33 recently to talk about the book, and to share some of her delicious recipes with her fans.

Watch the full interview above with Yolonda and Stewart, you won’t want to miss what Stewart has to say about Texas.