DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is home to some of the best food in Texas and in Oak Cliff, there’s a cafe that’s been serving good old-fashioned comfort foods since 1956.

Fun on the Run visited Norma’s Cafe to find out why it’s so special, and during our visit, we sat down with senior operations director Pamela Spell who’s been a part of the family at the cafe for 30 years.

Spell spoke on the history of the cafe and its delicious menu filled with some of the best comfort food in North Texas.

Norma’s Cafe said, “It all started in 1956 from a small Texas storefront in the Oak Cliff neighborhood just outside downtown Dallas along historic US Highway 80. With a menu that reminds you of home and servers who know you by name, Norma’s Cafe began welcoming hungry guests from across the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex with its Texas comfort food.”

Be sure to watch the video player above to get an idea of the history and amazing food you can experience when you visit Oak Cliff’s Norma’s Cafe.