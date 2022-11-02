DALLAS (KDAF) — Disney’s Mickey and Friends have made their way to CAMP Dallas!

This addition is a larger-than-life adventure right here in North Texas, offering tons of fun to families and children.

Of course, in true Disney fashion, all you have to do is say the magic word and you will be transported through a secret door to the wonderful fun of Disney.

“Come explore a play experience where you and your friends have been SHRUNK — to about the size of a crayon, in fact! Now Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Goofy need YOUR help — and it’ll take plenty of collaboration, curiosity, fun, and friendship to get things back to normal in time for Mickey’s big birthday party,” as their website states.

