DALLAS (KDAF) — Nowadays it is hard to find educational and healthy ways for your child to pass the time.

With smartphones, tablets, and televisions ready at all times, it’s important to find ways for children to interact with one another in a physical setting. What better way to do that than with a fun science experiment?

Science experiments are a great way to teach your child important STEM-focused lessons while having fun and activating healthy brain function.

Shaina Mesa joined Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams to talk about a holiday-themed science experiment with household items you can most likely find at your home.

Watch the video player above to see how you can create a melting Christmas tree using baking soda, food coloring and vinegar.