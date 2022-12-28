DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, beers, queso and wings are part of the ideal gameday recipe. At BoomerJacks, they tailor gameday drinks, meals and more to the car people.

Boomer Jack’s Bar and Grill is a modern sports bar with fresh ingredients. Officials say they offer the highest quality that they can find in their food and the best liquor in their drinks.

From hub caps + car parts on the walls to the delicious, freshly crafted food and drinks, BoomerJacks makes their guests feel welcome and at home.

Fans of chicken wings, heading to any of their locations on a Tuesday or Wednesday night may offer you the best cluck for your buck. On both days, they offer half-off wings. On Tuesdays, they offer half-off bone-in wings and Wednesdays they offer half-off boneless wings.

They also offer happy hour every single day, with daily specials starting at just $3.

Check out their full menu and specials here.