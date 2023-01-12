DALLAS (KDAF) — Parents understand the struggle of trying to find a great educational experience for their young children.

Luckily, there are tons of great options in Dallas for young people to get creative, including Spark!

Spark! is an immersive experience committed to the next generation of creative thinkers, serving about 16,000 young people through field trips and group activities.

“I think it’s more important now than ever, that we have these types of opportunities for our kids. Because post-pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of mental health issues and challenges with the kids, and the schools are struggling to keep them engaged. When you bring them into an environment like this, they’re learning and they don’t even realize it,” Nikki Arledge.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams took a tour of Spark! and shows us more. Watch the video for a full tour of Spark!