DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is no stranger to designer brands, with many designer brands setting up shop right here in our area.

Finley Shirts is located in Dallas’ Design District and is known for its classic shirts, blouses and dresses.

They got their start more than 20 years ago, starting in 1995 with just nine tailored shirts. Since then they have expanded to an entire line of designer clothes.

“Finley is an artist. A true artist. She has been amazing in following the customer and learning what they want. She finds answers to what the customers need,” Heather McNeill, marketing director for Finley shirts, said.

Heather and Finley Moll, design director for Finley Shirts, got their start working at an apparel company in Dallas. When the company closed its doors decided they wanted to keep going in the apparel world.

Since then they have grown to become closet staples. A Finely shirt can be paired with jeans, worn under a sweater or worn with a skirt. The possibilities are truly endless.

