DALLAS (KDAF) — She’s interviewed everyone. From Michelle Obama to Halle Berry and now Tamron Hall is on the other side of the interview as she talks to Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams.

Tamron joined Fun on the Run to talk about her show’s fourth season. Watch the video player above for the full interview between Yolonda and Tamron.

“Tamron Hall” was nominated for a record four Daytime Emmy nominations in 2022 including the win for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. Hall, also the recipient of a 2022 Gracie Award for Best On-Air Talent, also won the Informative Talk Show Host award in 2020, marking the first time that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor.

An accomplished journalist, author and producer Tamron Hall, who is an executive producer on the daily talk show, brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable, and unstoppable voice to television. Tamron also hosts Court TV’s original true-crime series “Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall” which was picked up for a second season in June 2022. Her debut novel, As the Wicked Watch, was published October 26, 2021 and is the first book in her critically acclaimed “Jordan Manning” mystery series.