DALLAS (KDAF) — Karamo Brown sat down with Fun on the Run to talk about the impact of non-romantic relationships like mother and daughter or coworkers.

Karamo said, “We only focus on those we’re in an intimate relationship with and forget that those relationships that we’ve been cultivating since we were kids have a lot of times a lot more trauma attached to them a lot more damage attached to them, and needs a lot more work and focus.”

In September 2022, Karamo started his show which discusses all different types of personal relationships including some within friendships.

“So what you got to do is be able to write down for yourself, what are the reasons or one of the ways that you’re not showing up for me because sometimes we have expectations in our mind and the other person, it doesn’t know the expectations we have,” he said.

Karamo provided tips on how friendships can have a more balanced relationship. The talk show host suggests writing down your expectations and then present them to your friend when you are having a misunderstanding. This can show them what your needs are and what boundaries are not okay while leaving room for a conversation.