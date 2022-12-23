DALLAS (KDAF) — Whitney Herrod Khader knows all about taking the best of the new trends and mixing them with vintage pieces.

Traditionally jewel tones seem to be the go-to when it comes to what to wear, however, Whitney had Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams try on some bright holiday pieces to mix it up.

Now, no matter your lifestyle, budget or body type, she will help you discover your empowered style.

The holiday season, for many people, is one of the few times they get to see their families throughout the year. There is a major emphasis on appearance this time of year.

Watch the video player above to see her tips for looking great this holiday season.