DALLAS (KDAF) — You have probably seen Karamo Karega Brown from his hit Netflix show Queer Eye, where he helps people get through their personal problems.

Well, now the Netflix star/motivational figure has his own talk show “Karamo”, which premiered on CW33 this September.

Karamo Brown is an American television host, reality television personality, author, actor, and activist. He began his career in 2004 on the MTV reality show the Real World: Philadelphia, becoming the first openly gay black man cast on a reality show.

He joined Fun on the Run to talk to host Yolonda Williams about his show. Watch the video player above for their full interview.